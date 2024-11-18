Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.14 and last traded at $63.94, with a volume of 69521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Evergy Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. This represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,059. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

