Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Up 8.8% in October

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

EOLS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,529. The stock has a market cap of $766.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Evolus has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $17.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

EOLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 6.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Evolus by 5,627.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 930,566 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 173.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 265,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

