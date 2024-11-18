Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Exelon by 178.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

