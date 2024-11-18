Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 972,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 649,989 shares.The stock last traded at $4.59 and had previously closed at $4.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAI. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $595.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 882.09% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exscientia by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the third quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

