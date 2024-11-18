Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $524.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

