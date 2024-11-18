F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $16.53 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

