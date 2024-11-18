FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $76,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $483.90 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 18.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

