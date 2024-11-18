Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $142,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 181,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $2,261.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,007.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,689.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,021.06 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

