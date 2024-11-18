Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,800 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 1,085,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.1 days.
Fanuc Price Performance
Fanuc stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635. Fanuc has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.97.
Fanuc Company Profile
