Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,800 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 1,085,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.1 days.

Fanuc stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635. Fanuc has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.97.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

