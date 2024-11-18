Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 199,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Fenbo Stock Performance

Shares of Fenbo stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $2.07. 67,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. Fenbo has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Get Fenbo alerts:

About Fenbo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.