Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 199,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Fenbo Stock Performance
Shares of Fenbo stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $2.07. 67,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. Fenbo has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $17.68.
About Fenbo
