Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Update

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the first quarter worth $612,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.84%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Finward Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

