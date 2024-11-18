First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $30.49 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 630. First National Financial has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

