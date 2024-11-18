First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.3 days.
First National Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $30.49 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 630. First National Financial has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.
First National Financial Company Profile
