First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 239,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 383,220 shares.The stock last traded at $230.93 and had previously closed at $230.78.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 21,573.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 890,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,646,000 after acquiring an additional 886,446 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth $22,580,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6,655.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 93,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 179.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

