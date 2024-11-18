First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.66. 12,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,434. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $110.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.38.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3502 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

