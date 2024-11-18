First Western Trust Bank Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Western Trust Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

XOM stock opened at $119.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $524.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

