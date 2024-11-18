First Western Trust Bank Has $5.69 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,262,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. This represents a 18.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $687.87 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $552.68 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.19. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.24.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

