First Western Trust Bank Sells 4,953 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 30,457 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $76.35 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.