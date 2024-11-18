Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,442,500 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 2,623,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Trading Down 25.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $10.70 on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
