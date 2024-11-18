Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,442,500 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 2,623,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Trading Down 25.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $10.70 on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

