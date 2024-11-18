Fourth Sail Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Fourth Sail Capital LP cut its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,838 shares during the period. DLocal makes up about 3.6% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,565,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DLocal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,253,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter valued at $9,949,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 151.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 387,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of DLocal by 180.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 271,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLO opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.47 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLO. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

