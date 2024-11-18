Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,300 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 918.3 days.

Fraport Stock Up 4.8 %

Fraport stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

