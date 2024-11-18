Gaimin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.11 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Gaimin has a total market cap of $18.11 million and approximately $170,007.56 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,043,063,807 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 22,043,063,807 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00085834 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $169,254.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

