GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $6.16.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
