Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Gartner by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $30,735,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,172 shares of company stock valued at $38,023,255. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE IT opened at $522.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

