Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $45.89 million and approximately $637,431.54 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.0045902 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $616,240.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

