Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 628,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 535.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. 70,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,982. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $748.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $99.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

