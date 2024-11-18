General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Price Performance

Shares of GEVI stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. 10,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,475. General Enterprise Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 5.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Get General Enterprise Ventures alerts:

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative net margin of 1,292.80% and a negative return on equity of 391.64%.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.