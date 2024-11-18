Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Critical Analysis

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sadot Group and Giggles N’ Hugs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $726.69 million 0.02 -$7.82 million $0.23 12.96 Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Giggles N’ Hugs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sadot Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sadot Group and Giggles N’ Hugs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given Giggles N’ Hugs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Giggles N’ Hugs is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sadot Group and Giggles N’ Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group 0.23% -21.48% -3.50% Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Sadot Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sadot Group beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Giggles N’ Hugs

(Get Free Report)

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of restaurants. It offers an upscale family-friendly atmosphere with a play area dedicated to children ages 10 and younger. The restaurant has a menu made from fresh, organic foods with the play elements and entertainment. The company was founded by Joey Parsi and Dorsa Foroughi on September 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.