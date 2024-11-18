Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.55 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

