Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

MTN opened at $176.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $236.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.26%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This represents a 8.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

