Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
NASDAQ GOODO opened at $22.03 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
