Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,698,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.17 and a 52-week high of $131.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.