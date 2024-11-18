Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Update

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Global Fashion Group Price Performance

Global Fashion Group stock remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Monday. Global Fashion Group has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Global Fashion Group Company Profile

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear.

