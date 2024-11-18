Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Update

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Global Fashion Group Price Performance
Global Fashion Group stock remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Monday. Global Fashion Group has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.
Global Fashion Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Fashion Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.