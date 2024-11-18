Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DAX traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $32.99. 4,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,058 shares during the period.

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

