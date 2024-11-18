GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 127.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,979,000. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

