Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Issue Thrice Yearly Dividend of $1.92

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) announced a Thrice Yearly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.921 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a dividend payout ratio of 158.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $63.09 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

