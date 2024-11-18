Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 20.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 293,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 146,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE GOF opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

