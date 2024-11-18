Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Guild were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at about $10,497,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $13.99 on Monday. Guild Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

