Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in October

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,576,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 4,010,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45,768.0 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of HDALF remained flat at $2.14 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Haidilao International has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

