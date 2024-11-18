Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in October

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,576,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 4,010,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45,768.0 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Shares of HDALF remained flat at $2.14 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Haidilao International has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.69.
Haidilao International Company Profile
