Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,980,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 19,456,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Haitong Securities Stock Performance
Shares of Haitong Securities stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Haitong Securities has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.
Haitong Securities Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haitong Securities
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Buffett Dumped Apple and Bet Big on Domino’s Stock Instead
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Post-Election Rally Stalls, But These 3 Stocks Can Keep Going
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- General Mills Bets $1.45B on Pet Food: Growth or Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Haitong Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitong Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.