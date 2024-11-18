Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,980,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 19,456,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitong Securities Stock Performance

Shares of Haitong Securities stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Haitong Securities has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

Haitong Securities Company Profile

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through six segments: Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services; and financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

