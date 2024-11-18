Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in October

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,236,200 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 1,086,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hays Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPF remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Hays has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $1.38.
Hays Company Profile
