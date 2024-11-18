Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in October

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,236,200 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 1,086,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPF remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Hays has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

