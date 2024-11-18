HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
Kamada Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Kamada by 1,956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 690,842 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
