HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Kamada by 1,956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 690,842 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

