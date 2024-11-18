HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $342.96 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.82 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.92. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

