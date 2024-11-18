HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,093.98. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in HealthEquity by 418.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

