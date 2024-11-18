HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.20 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 119.29 ($1.50), with a volume of 2233027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.54).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,100.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

In related news, insider Rita Akushie purchased 1,195 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £1,517.65 ($1,912.60). Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.