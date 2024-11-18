HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Raised to $8.00

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.86 million, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 3.43. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.74.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,894,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 764,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 106,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.