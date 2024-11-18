Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 990 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,759 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 103.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,948,000 after acquiring an additional 449,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $204.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $152.13 and a 52-week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

