Holistic Financial Partners Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

