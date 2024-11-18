Holistic Financial Partners Sells 544 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $183.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $191.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

