Holistic Financial Partners Sells 986 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

