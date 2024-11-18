Holistic Financial Partners Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $11,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,652.25. This trade represents a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,878. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

